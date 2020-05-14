Some 11,000 nurses off work over COVID-19 in Brazil
The number of nurses off work stood at 12 thousand by last Sunday (May 10). Women are most severely affected—10 thousand had to stop working, with deaths adding up to 60 of the 98 deaths reported.
Protection glasses
The quick advance of COVID-19 among nurses led ophthalmologist Leôncio Queiroz Neto, from the Penido Burnier Institute, to seek more resources for the campaign aimed at distributing protection glasses to health professionals working in hospitals and nursing associations.
Poor protection for the eyes is a risk to public health, he argued. A study by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) cautions that the eyes and the nose are connected through the lachrymal duct and can lead coronavirus to the respiratory system.
Campaign sponsors (Fundação Abióptica, Essilor Brasil, and Allprot) increased the number of glasses donated from 5 thousand to 12 thousand.