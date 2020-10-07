Some 14 million tonnes of microplastics pollute ocean floor: study

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM There are about 14 million tonnes of microplastics on the seafloor, an Australian study published on Tuesday revealed.

This is 25 times higher than what previous studies had shown.

«Our research found that the deep ocean is a sink for microplastics,» said Denise Hardesty, Principal Research Scientist and co-author of the study conducted by the Australian government agency responsible for scientific research, CSIRO, EFE-EPA reports.