    13:13, 07 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Some 1.4 mln Kazakhstani tourists traveled to Uzbekistan in 2023

    Some 1.4 mln Kazakhstani tourists travelled to Uzbekistan in 2023
    Photo credit: UzA

    Kazakhstan is an attractive tourist destination for the citizens of Uzbekistan. It steadily ranks among the most visited countries among the tourists from Uzbekistan. Almost 420,000 tourists from Uzbekistan traveled to Kazakhstan in the first half of 2024, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan tourism cooperation is based on a package of agreements with the key one signed on January 10, 1994. It laid the foundation for deepened cooperation in culture, healthcare, science, education, tourism and sport.

    Above 7 million Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan between 2018 and 2022 with over 1.4 million arrivals recorded in 2023.

    Long-term partnership relations between the top tour operators in the two nations help develop joint tourist products and arrange combined tours along the Tashkent-Samarkand-Bukhara-Khiva route and advertise the countries’ tourist potential.

    At the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian Countries in 2021 Uzbekistan suggested an initiative to develop together the One Tour-Whole Region program called to highlight cultural and traditional unity of the region and demonstrate tourist potential of Central Asia. The program implementation will be spotlighted at the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian Countries slated for August 9 in Astana.

