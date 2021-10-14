EN
    17:03, 14 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Some 150 new coronavirus cases recorded in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 149 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    New coronavirus cases were detected in all districts on the region and the city of Petropavlovsk. 39 new cases were reported in Petropavlovsk, 24 in Zhambyl district, 20 in Kyzylzhar, 20 in Akkaiyn districts and others. 138 out of 149 had coronavirus symptoms.

    1,289 PCR tests were conducted in four laboratories of the region over the last 24 hours.

    The total number of infections exceeded 26,000.

    It bears to remind that vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get anti-COVID vaccines. Mass vaccination of all eligible citizens kicked off on April 2, 2021.
