Some 150 states agree to limit use of HFCs

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Representatives from a number of countries have been meeting in Rwanda since October 8 to negotiate an amendment to phase down the use of HFCs in industrial and commercial processes.

According to the BBC broadcaster, the delegates from about 150 countries reached an agreement aimed at protecting of the Earth's climate in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

Under the agreement, the developed countries, such as the majority of the European states and the United States, are expected to start the reduction of the HFC gases sooner than the developing countries, the media outlet added. The HFC gases that are used mostly in refrigerators and air-conditioning are considered to be more harmful than carbon dioxide.

Source: Sputniknews