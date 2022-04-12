Some 2,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of April 12 some 1,972 people, including 9767 coronavirus-positive and 996 coronavirus-negative, are being treated in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Out of which 204 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 1,768 are treated at home.

24 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 3 in extremely critical, and 4 are on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases. 151 more people recovered from coronavirus last day.