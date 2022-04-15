EN
    09:20, 15 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Some 2,000 treated for COVID-19

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of April 15, some 1,907 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Out of which 169 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 1,738 receiving at-home treatment. 16 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 3 in extremely critical condition, and 4 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and 27 recoveries.


