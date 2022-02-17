EN
    08:45, 17 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Some 2.3% of children with COVID-19 in Russia are in serious condition - minister

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Around 2.3% of children receiving inpatient treatment against COVID-19 in Russia are in serious condition, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    «Some 2.3% of hospitalized children are in serious condition. The number of such patients has decreased by three percent over the past week. Effective therapies, consultations with federal specialists - everything is available,» he said.

    According to the minister, children account for 17% of coronavirus patients in Russia. Most of them, 98%, are receiving outpatient treatment. As many as 10,233 children are receiving treatment in hospitals, he added.


