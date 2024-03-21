EN
    Some 2 mln children of Kazakhstan join Dombra Challenge

    Photo cerdit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

    Some two million children of Kazakhstan joined March 20 the republican #Күйкүмбірі (the Dombra Challenge) countrywide. They simultaneously performed Balbyrauyn, Aday, and Saryarka kyuis by Kurmangazy, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

    Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Gani Beissembayev performed the kyui joining 300 schoolchildren at the Raiymbek Batyr School No. 50 in the Kazakh capital.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

    The Minister said the number of people willing to play dombra grew significantly in Kazakhstan. Dombra is an ancient musical instrument that is deemed the soul of the Kazakh people, its traditions and culture. Dombra is an invaluable heritage and national symbol.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.
    Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

    The Dombra Challenge is a large-scale republican campaign initiated by the Ministry in 2023 on the eve on Nauryz. The number of dombra classes grew fivefold in 2023. As of today, there are more than 2,000 dombra classes countrywide with over 100,000 children attending.

     

