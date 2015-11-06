Some 20,000 Romanian protesters participate in anti-government rally in Bucharest

BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM - About 20,000 protesters continued a three-day rally in the Romanian capital of Bucharest to call on dissolution of the parliament and snap legislative election, local media reported on Friday.

The protesters blocked central streets in the capital late on Thursday during a peaceful demonstration, the Romanian Digi24 TV channel said. The road traffic in Bucharest was restored earlier in the day, as protesters dispersed. Rallies were also held in other major Romanian cities, including Iasi, Vaslui, Baia Mare and Arad, the broadcaster added. A wave of protests has swept the Romanian capital since Tuesday night. Massive rallies erupted in Bucharest with the activists demanding Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta's resignation and the dismissal of Bucharest district mayor Cristian Popescu Piedon, who issued a work permit to the Colectiv nightclub that went up in flames last weekend. The protesters urged the government to take responsibility for the death of 32 people and complained of corruption and poor safety supervision. On Wednesday, Ponta resigned following mass protests and Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu was appointed as interim prime minister, Sputniknews.com.