Some 300 houses flooded in Orenburg during night, another 200 to be flooded shortly

Over 300 houses were flooded in Russia’s Orenburg during the night, and another 200 are expected to be flooded in the near future, first deputy head of the city Aleksey Kudinov told reporters, TASS reports.

"More than 300 houses were flooded during one night. We continue providing help to Orenburg residents who have not left by now thus, ten people were evacuated during the night. <…> [The number of flooded] houses will be rising at an exponential rate, another 200 private houses are projected to be flooded in the near future," he said.

Kudinov also urged the city residents to evacuate.

The partial collapse of a dam in Orsk, the second-largest city of Russia’s Orenburg Region, occurred in two places on the night of April 6. Another breach took place on the evening of the same day. According to the latest information, over 12,400 houses and almost 14,500 home grounds remain flooded in the region. Around 6,900 people have been evacuated from the flooded area. The regional authorities have declared a federal emergency. The worst flooding is expected in Orenburg on April 10.