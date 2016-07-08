Some 400 reporters from ten countries accredited to cover Slavonic Bazaar

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Almost 400 reporters from ten countries will be covering the 25th International Arts Festival Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Information Ministry.

As many as 380 journalists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Germany and Israel have been accredited. The majority of them are representatives of the Belarusian media. The second-largest media delegation is from Russia followed by the Ukrainian delegation.



Over a hundred representatives of foreign TV and radio companies, magazines and newspapers will cover the large-scale art forum.



Last year, over 350 members of the press from 14 countries were accredited for the festival.



The international press center will traditionally open on the day of the official opening of the Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk. The center will operate almost 24/7 throughout the festival.



The 25th International Arts Festival Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk will run from 14 to 18 July with additional events scheduled for 12, 13, 19, and 20 July, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.