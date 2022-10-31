EN
    13:00, 31 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Some 48,000 get flu shots in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Some 48,000 people received flu shots in North Kazakhstan so far, Kazinform reports.

    Of which are over 9,000 pupils, 21,000 with underlying conditions, over 8,000 health workers, and 400 pregnant women, etc., the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    The flu vaccination campaign in the region started on October 3. Health workers, children living at orphanages, children’s homes, those staying at homes for elderly people, pregnant women, and people aged 65 and older are eligible for free vaccination against the flu.

    The region recorded flu cases since October 14. 19 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported there so far. All of them were unvaccinated.


