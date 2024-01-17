Some 50 measles cases recorded in Kostanay region in 2 weeks

For the past two weeks, sone 50 measles cases were recorded in Kostanay region. 268 cases were registered in the region in April 2023-January 2024 so far, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The highest number of measles cases was reported in Kostanay up to 173. 78.3% of those infected are children under 14 years old, mainly kids from 1 to 5 years old.

87.3% of measles cases were detected in people who had not been vaccinated for the disease. Measles was recorded in 31 children attending kindergartens, 30 pupils, and 50 students.