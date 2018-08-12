EN
    12:38, 12 August 2018

    Some 600 people gather to oppose white supremacism in Charlottesville

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 600 activists and students from the University of Virginia, United States gathered in Charlottesville to express their rejection of white supremacism, almost one year after neo-Nazi protests left three dead.

    "We say enough to racism. Support for white supremacist movements persists, we need to organize ourselves always to continue fighting this scourge," one of the student organizers of the demonstration told Efe, who asked to be quoted under the pseudonym Sebastian.

