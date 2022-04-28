Some 70% speak Kazakh, Yeraly Tugzhanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today some 70% of classes in schools are taught in Kazakh, Kazinform reports.

«Undoubtedly, Kazakh is the state language. There are no obstacles to speaking the native language. All the Government meetings are held in Kazakh. Development of the Kazakh language is the duty of each Kazakh. Currently, 70% of the country’s population speaks Kazakh and we should develop it further,» Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday.

He added that the Kazakh language development is not a politically charged issue and is transferred from the Culture and Sports Ministry to the education sector.

The speaker highlighted that the country created all conditions to speak the state language for other ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.