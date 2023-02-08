EN
    14:16, 08 February 2023

    Some 80,000 young people of Kazakhstan jobless

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The youth unemployment in Kazakhstan makes 3.8%,» director of the employment department of the Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Ministry Askar Niyazov said.

    «The youth unemployment in Kazakhstan makes 3.8%. It is the official statistics. As is known there are self-employed individuals who are not officially registered but they work though do not pay mandatory pension contributions and other deductions,» he briefed reporters.

    The speaker clarified that 3.8% make some 80,000 young people.

    As earlier reported, the ministry extends proactivity while providing public services.


