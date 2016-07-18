Some banks, shopping malls and cinemas closed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Some banks, shopping malls and cinemas were temporarily closed in Almaty due to announcement of a red terror-alert level, Kazinform reports.

Thus, Kaspi Bank, Astana Bank and Halyk Bank closed all their offices around the city. Kazkommertsbank also closed all its offices except for the headquarters located at the Al-Farabi prospect.



Mega Centre, Yessentai Mall, Dostyk Plaza, Almaly, Silk Way shopping malls, Technodom and cinemas temporarily suspended their work today. Food shops and some exchange offices were closed too.



Recall that unidentified people started shooting spree in several districts of Almaty today. Several policemen died in the shooting. One of the assailants was detained, while the second one is wanted. Red terror-alert level was declared in the city.