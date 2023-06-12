EN
    Some districts in Zhetysu region blanketed in wildfire smoke

    Photo: press service of the Akimat of the Abay region
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Dense smoke from the major wildfires in Abai region blanketed some districts in Zhetysu region as the wind changed its direction, Kazinform learnt from the emergency situations department.

    The department urges all to remain calm and wear face masks outdoors. It also recommends elderly people and people with respiratory diseases to avoid outdoors.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan declared the Day of National Morning for Abai region wildfire victims on June 12.


    Wildfires Abai region Zhetysu region
