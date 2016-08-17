Some don’t like it hot - July 2016 sets historical temperature record

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The year 2016 has consistently seen temperature records, with every new month storming new heights. July was no exception, as it is the hottest month since the beginning of meteorological observations.

Last July was 0.84 degrees Celsius above average, breaking all temperature records, according to a report by NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS).

​"It wasn't by the widest of margins, but July 2016 was the warmest month since modern record keeping began in 1880," GISS Director Gavin Schmidt said.

Researchers at UK’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (CCCS) explained that the peak of annual temperatures in the northern hemisphere always happens in July. But significant upward deviation began as early as February, and has led to an abnormally hot July.

"Every month so far this year has been record hot," Andrea Thompson Climate Central non-profit said.

July outpaced record-hot July 2015 by 0.1 degrees Celsius, and marked the tenth month in a row to set new temperature highs. According to NASA data, October 2015 was the first month that was more “than 1C hotter than average."