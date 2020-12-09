Some Kazakhstani regions ease quarantine measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan – chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyassov told about easing of quarantine measures in some regions of Kazakhstan.

Given the epidemiological situation the high-risk regions preserve stepped up measures. The same time the regions reporting no coronavirus infections growth start gradually easing quarantine, including East Kazakhstan. As the regions move to the «yellow» area they resume intraregional, intra-district and intercity bus passenger services. Outdoor food markets are allowed to work. Shopping malls in some regions are allowed to work on weekends and holidays.