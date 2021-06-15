Some Kazakhstanis violate stay-at-home regime – Minsiter Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Some Kazakhstanis continue to violate the stay-at-home regime, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi said at the Government’s session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Unaware whether they are sick or not, some Kazakhstanis continue to violate the stay-at-home regime of self-quarantine and visit the places of mass gatherings, travel across the country and, thus, pose a threat to those around them and spread the coronavirus infection,» Minister Tsoi said at the Tuesday Government’s session.

According to him, the Healthcare Ministry has approved the regulations in line with which those violating the stay-at-home regime will be fined for over KZT87,000 ($200).

Minister Tsoi also stressed that growing number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the CIS countries and some foreign countries proves that it is crucial to observe the regulations in place, i.e. wearing face masks, keeping social distance, etc.

He added that regions of the country should speed up the pace of vaccination as it is the only cure to fight the coronavirus infection.