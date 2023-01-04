Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rescuers search for men went missing as snow storms hit Atyrau, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions. The helicopters cannot join search operations due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform reports referring to the Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

Besides, 79 road sections countrywide are closed due to deterioration of weather conditions.

The republican emergency situations response headquarters and regional headquarters in Abai, Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar and Zhetysu regions started their work. For the past 24 hours the rescuers evacuated 735 people, including 137 children, stuck in snow. More than 200 people, as well as 16 children, are staying now at temporary warming centres.

4,163 people and 1,343 vehicles of the Kazakh Emergency Situations, Interior Ministries are involved in rescue operations.

Photo: t.me/qr_tjm