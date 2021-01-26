Some regions lack proper control over health situation, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minster Alexey Tsoi addressed the Government meeting underway online in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

He said that the Ministry daily monitors the epidemiological situation. 8 regions of Kazakhstan, namely Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection as of January 26, 2021. He stressed that Akmola, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions lack of proper control over the health situation. As a result 40% of coronavirus cases fall on the said regions.

He also noted that to this end the governors of the regions should take additional efficient restrictive measures and ensure control over their observation.

As earlier reported, the Government is expected to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development results for 2020 and plans for the coming period.

The Head of State opened the meeting. Members of the Government, Governors of the regions and Mayors of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are taking part in it.