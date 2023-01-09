EN
    08:37, 09 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Some roads reopen in Kazakh capital as weather improves

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some roads from the Kazakh capital reopened to the public as the weather conditions improved, the city emergency situations department reports.

    As of January 9 Astana-Korgalzhyn, Astana-Akmol, Astana-Temirtau, Astana-Atbasar, Astana-Shiderty, Astana-border of Pavlodar region, Astana-Petropavlovsk, and Astana-Kokshetau roads sections were reopened to all the vehicles.

    As earlier reported, 37 road sections in 9 regions of Kazakhstan were closed down due to the deterioration of weather conditions. The roads were closed down in Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions as of 10:30 p.m. January 8.


