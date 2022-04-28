EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:43, 28 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Some schools in Beijing switch to online teaching

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Some schools in Beijing have moved their classes online after students were found to be infected with COVID-19 in the latest resurgence, Xinhua reports.

    As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 138 local infections had been logged in Beijing since April 22, involving eight districts, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, adding that children from six schools and two kindergartens accounted for 31 percent of the infections.

    Some primary and secondary schools, and kindergartens in the city's Xicheng, Dongcheng, Haidian and Chaoyang districts have started online teaching since Thursday. Students are required to undergo regular nucleic acid testing in their communities as part of stringent anti-epidemic measures.

    Starting Wednesday, all primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and secondary vocational schools in Tongzhou District have suspended offline teaching, and students in primary and secondary schools have begun attending lessons from home through remote teaching platforms.

    Three communities in Beijing were classified as high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and five others as medium-risk areas, bringing the total number of high-risk areas for COVID-19 to five and medium-risk areas to 16.


    Tags:
    World News China Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!