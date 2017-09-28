EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:17, 28 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Some schools in Kyzylorda region to teach Natural Science in English

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Natural Science will be taught in English at secondary schools in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports. 

    "We are proceeding to the implementation of the program within the framework of which subjects will be taught in English. It will be implemented gradually as part of the National Plan "100 specific steps". Maths, Physics, Computer Science, Chemistry and Biology will be taught in English, but not at every school of the region. The program will embrace lyceums and gymnasiums that went through rigorous selection," head of the regional Education Department Bakytzhan Sailybayev said.

    46 lyceums and gymnasiums of the region teach schoolchildren using experience of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.

    The number of the English Language lessons significantly increased at 320 lyceums in Kyzylorda region last year. Next year those schools will teach Grade 10-11 students in English.

    Mr. Sailybayev added that to this end 210 teachers will attend special language courses.

