Something new in the air: Finnish airline to increase flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Finland have agreed to expand air communication, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On the margins of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Finland, Astana and Helsinki signed the bilateral document, a memorandum on air communication as part of which a Finnish air carrier was granted the right to perform additional commercial rights to Kazakhstan, the committee's press service confirmed.



In particular, the Finnish airline was granted the right to perform seven flights per week to Almaty and Astana and use any type of aircraft.



The committee notes the new agreements between the countries will boost development of trade and economic cooperation, tourism and business partnership. It will also help make Astana a transit and transport hub.



It should be mentioned that in 2017 the Kazakh side granted FinnAir the right to operate seven flights a week (daily) via Helsinki-Astana route. Starting from summer 2017 FinnAir performed direct Helsinki-Astana flights twice a week.



Additionally, FinnAir operated two Astana-Helsinki flights per week with the A319 aircraft from July 3 to August 23, 2018.