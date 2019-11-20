EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:39, 20 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Son of former German president stabbed to death in Berlin

    None
    None
    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Fritz von Weizsaecker, son of former German President Richard von Weizsaecker, was killed in a lethal knife attack while lecturing at a hospital in Berlin on Tuesday evening, Xinhua reports.

    Despite immediate reanimation attempts, the 59-year-old von Weizsaecker succumbed to his injuries, the Berlin police announced on Twitter.

    A police officer who was present during the lecture «overpowered the attacker so that he could be arrested,» Berlin police stated. The police officer was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

    The 57-year-old suspect had not previously been known to the police in Berlin, a spokesperson of the police in Berlin confirmed to Xinhua on Wednesday. A homicide squad has taken over the investigations.

    At the request of the public prosecutor's office in Berlin, the suspect would be brought before an investigating judge on Wednesday.

    Von Weizsaecker had a long career as a doctor. After working in Germany, Switzerland and the United States, he had become head physician of the internal medicine department at the Berlin Schlosspark hospital in 2005.

    After serving as Berlin's mayor, von Weizsaecker's father Richard von Weizsaecker had been German federal president from 1984 to 1994.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!