Son of prominent Kazakh statesman dies in Latvia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assylbek Mussin has died in the Latvian capital Riga, Kazinform reports.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed the death of Mr. Mussin, adding that the Kazakh Consul in Riga was investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.



Assylbek is the son of Aslan Mussin, a prominent Kazakh statesman and former head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Aslan Mussin held the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Croatia until January 2017 when he was relieved of the post due to reaching retirement age.