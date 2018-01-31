Song by Kazakh President to be performed in Kremlin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Kremlin Palace in Moscow will host tonight an anniversary concert of People's Artist of Russia and Tatarstan Renat Ibragimov with the participation of Kazakh singers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Together with Renat Ibragimov, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbayeva and famous singer Yerzhan Nurgaliyev will sing a Kazakh song Ushkonyr, with lyrics penned by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Reportedly, the concert is timed to Renat Ibragimov's 70th birthday he has celebrated recently. The legendary singer's friends from near and far-abroad countries will take part in On the Sea of Life concert program based upon the autobiographical book.

They include Aleksandra Pakhmutova, Marat Basharov, Olga Kabo, Eugene Voskresensky, Roza Rymbayeva, Anatoly Yarmolenko (Syabry pop group), Farukh Zakirov (Yalla folk-rock band), Dina Garipova, Mari Karne, Margarita Pozoyan, Yerzhan Nurgaliyev, Ksana Sergienko, Tenor of the 21st Century group, Kazan World, and many other artists.

As Kazinform previously reported, teaming up with Yerzhan Nurgaliyev, Renat Ibragimov recorded their rendition of Ushkonyr song.





Prior to the concert, the participants made a unique congratulation for the celebrant by singing together the song Nash Gorod (Our City), with which Renat Ibragimov started his singing career.





Tonight's grand concert to be held tonight in the Kremlin Palace will be accompanied by the Chamber Choir of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Central Frontier Ensemble of the Russian Federal Security Service.