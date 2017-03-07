EN
    08:03, 07 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Сonstruction of boiler house in Shakhan to be financed from state budget

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The construction of a new boiler house in the village of Shakhan in Karaganda region will be financed from the state budget. This was reported by the press secretary of the Ministry of National Economy Samal Ibraeva, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to her, 1.2 billion tenge has been allocated for the project within the framework of the Program for the Development of the Regions in 2017.

    On January 1, 2017 in the village of Shakhan a section of a multi-storey building collapsed due to the explosion of a heating boiler. The tragedy took lives of nine people, including three children.

     

