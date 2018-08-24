Sony to sell new version of Aibo robot dog in U.S.

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Sony Corp. said Thursday its new artificial intelligence-equipped Aibo robot dog will go on sale in the United States in September.

The Japanese electronics giant said it will be available at a suggested retail price of $2,899 including a range of accessories and three-year cloud subscription service, with deliveries expected in time for the holidays, KYODO NEWS reports.

In Japan, the upgraded version has attracted popularity since its release in January. The predecessor AIBO debuted in 1999 and was discontinued in 2006.

The Aibo uses two cameras -- one embedded in its nose and the other above its tail -- and a range of sensors to discern its owner and the environment, expressing itself through body language, barking and its large digital eyes.

Kazuo Hirai, then Sony CEO, said in January the company is also considering releases in other markets including the United States and China.