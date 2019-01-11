Sooronbay Jeenbekov holds meeting on SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KABAR. Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a meeting on the organization of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in June 2019, the press service of the Kyrgyz President's Office informed, KABAR reports.

He recalled that in June 2018, at the regular summit of the heads of the SCO member states in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China, the chairmanship in the Organization passed to Kyrgyzstan.

"We consider the SCO as a platform for establishing mutual trust relations and developing cooperation. The authority of the SCO is strengthening and growing every year. The basis of the Organization is the unity of the member states, trust-based partnership and mutual respect," Jeenbekov told.

The information on the work done and planned activities within the framework of the SCO Summit was presented by Chairman of the organizing committee, head of the President's Office of the Kyrgyz Republic Dosaly Esenaliev, Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Jamankulov and Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbayev.

A number of events have been held in relevant ministries and departments, such as meetings of the Ministries of Justice, heads of the Accounts Chambers, heads of border services, ministers of agriculture of the SCO member states, the Council of Regional Antiterrorist Structure.

Ahead are no less important events, such as the meeting of the Security Council secretaries, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the SCO Council of Defence Ministers, as well as cultural and humanitarian events, including the SCO media forum, a photo exhibition, the International Marathon, the SCO Business Forum. The main event - the Council of Heads of the SCO member states is scheduled for June 14-15, 2019.

The President stressed that the year 2019 will be under the auspices of the SCO and the holding of all planned activities within the framework of the SCO Summit is an important event for Kyrgyzstan, instructing to prepare all the issues discussed at a high quality level.

The President noted that special attention should be paid to strengthening the authority of the SCO in the international arena, strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, deepening political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and investment cooperation.