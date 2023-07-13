Soul of Tengri Kazakh Fashion Show held in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM On July 11, the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art in Washington D.C. hosted the Soul of Tengri Fashion Show which featured collections by three Kazakh artisans: Aizhan Bekkulova, Tilek Sultan and Aizhan Sembigaliyeva, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Organized by the Smithsonian Artisan Initiative, the Union of Artisans of Kazakhstan and Chevron, the event demonstrated unique textile and jewelry-making traditions of Kazakhstan.

The collection by Aizhan Bekkulova is represented by hand-made traditional clothes of the Turkic-speaking peoples, with headwear made of fur in a shape of ‘sun-headed’ god and decorated with rock carvings (petroglyphs), discovered in the southeast of Kazakhstan.

Aizhan Sembigaliyeva was inspired by nature and reserves of Mangistau region and devoted her collection to this region and its textile traditions.

The collection by Tilek Sultan seeks inspiration in the ancestors’ clothes, costumes and jewelry.

Established in April 2012, the Union of Artisans of Kazakhstan pursues a mission of preserving and popularizing craft traditions of the Kazakhs. The Union strives to develop creative industry in Kazakhstan and upgrade professionalism of artisans. Their flagship project «Revival, preservation, support, and development of traditional crafts in Kazakhstan,» is sponsored by Chevron, UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture of Kazakhstan.

In 2020, the Smithsonian Artisan Initiative of the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage initiated a partnership with the Union of Artisans of Kazakhstan, Chevron, and the U.S. Department of State to bring together Kazakh and American artists of the same craft traditions to share their experiences.