Sounds of Dina Nurpeissova’ kuis bring joy to Nur-Sultan residents

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A ‘fair’ of folk music was organized next to a monument to Dina Nurpeissova in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the capital city.

Over 100 people performed Dina Nurpeissova’s pieces as well as pieces by other well-known composers.

The goal of the event is to familiarize Kazakhstani youth with Dina Nurpeissova’s musical heritage. It was decided to make the fair a traditional event.

«If people can gather and enjoy listening to kuis, say every month, it will be a delight and joy for us,» said head of the republican fund ‘Kui anasy’ Tolegen Kuanyshev referring to the idea to hold the fair every month.

Attending and participating in the event were schoolchildren, students of local universities, culture figures. They laid flowers to the monument and planted 15 fir trees.

The monument to Dina Nurpeissova was unveiled on July 3 last year on the eve of the National Dombra Day.