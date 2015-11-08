Source: Russian side has no proof of explosion onboard Russian plane that crashed in Egypt

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian side so far has no evidence confirming that the crash of the Russian plane in Egypt was caused by an explosion onboard, a source in the Russian mission at the special commission of the Egyptian aviation authorities probing into the crash said on Friday.

"Russian specialists will request the French investigators and the Egyptian commission to provide confirmation of the onboard explosion identification," the source said. "As of now, we can speak only about certain noises recorded by the cockpit voice recorder." "It is too early to say that the nature of these noises is identified, moreover, to say that they indicate an explosion," the source said. "We have no such data. We will ask the French and the Egyptians to provide concrete proof of their theories," he said, TASS reports.