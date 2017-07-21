EN
    13:01, 21 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Сourt in Astana once again extends arrest of fmr Govt for Citizens Deputy Chair

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The arrest of the former deputy chairman of the board of the state corporation Government for Citizens Rashid Amanzhulov was extended once again until September 20, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As it was reported earlier, Rashid Amanzhulov was taken into custody in late April. He is accused of giving a large bribe by the National Security Committee under Article 67 of Part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Government for Citizens, Rashid Amanzholov quit his job at the state corporation at his own request on April 20 this year.

     

