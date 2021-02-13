EN
    14:44, 13 February 2021 | GMT +6

    South Africa sees nearly 1.5M COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has exceeded 1,487,000, the country’s health ministry said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    A total of 288 patients have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the figure to 46,670, the ministry said.

    The country conducted more than 8.6 million tests while 1,383,626 people recovered from the virus.

    South Africa reported a coronavirus variant that spread faster than before was identified there and several nations, including Turkey, halted flights to the country.


