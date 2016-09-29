South Australia battles second day of storms after blackout

LONDON. KAZINFORM South Australia is enduring a second day of severe weather, after the entire state was left without power overnight.

About 80,000 lightning strikes were recorded, some damaging electricity generation facilities, while destructive winds toppled more than 20 transmission towers.

Power was restored to the Adelaide area by 03:00 local time (17:30 GMT) but many remote rural areas remain cut off.

The state premier said it was "an extreme weather event".

Jay Weatherill compared the storm to Hurricane Sandy which hit New York in 2012.

He said officials in charges of the power grid had told him "any system would not be able to cope with a weather system of this kind".

"We had winds which were so strong that when they hit power lines they created such energy they were tearing the towers out of the ground."



Read more at BBC