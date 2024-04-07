South Chungcheong province of S. Korea keen on expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan's regions

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea Nurgali Arystanov held a meeting with the Governor of South Chungcheong Province Kim Tae-heum, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kazakh Envoy informed the Korean side of the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a “Just Kazakhstan” as well as further improve the country’s investment climate. He expressed an opinion that plans for the development of key areas such as the use of drones, high technologies and artificial intelligence open up new opportunities for cooperation with Korea. In addition, it was noted that there is a great potential for expanding the exchange of students and professors.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The head of the province announced his intention to visit Kazakhstan in the near future accompanied by a private sector delegation to establish business ties. In addition, the Governor said that the province was interested in establishing sister relations with the regions of Kazakhstan.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to continue joint work in order to strengthen the interregional cooperation between the two countries.