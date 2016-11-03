South Kazakhstan archeologists found bath of Х century

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The expedition headed by General Director of the Archeology Institute was about to finish the work on the khan mound near Madani village in Sairam district of South Kazakhstan region, when discovered an ancient bath. The unique finding is more than 1000 years, Liter newspaper wrote.

The diggings in Khankorgan town started after the 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate was declared. Earlier historical and archeological scholars proved that it was Madani village where the headquarters of Ablay khan stood in XVIII. He died here too. Now scientists have the proof before the khan's headquarters it was a place of residence for people. Moreover, the presence of the bath indicates the fact of existence of the large town Madakent which is mentioned in the writings of Yakut al-Makhavi: "along with Ispidjab there is another large town in the region - Madakent".

Ancient political figure and warrier Bograkhan joined Ispitjab, which is now known as Sairam, to his property when the development of his state was at its peak. At that time architecture and urban construction was actively developing, according to the General Director of the Archeology Institute. "The town has survived several periods. The prime time during the West-Turkic kaganate (V-VI a.d.) followed by one hundred year desolation and the new rise during the Samanyd and Karakhanyd dinasties from the IX century. After the Mongol attack the town faced devastation again and rose again during the Timourid dynasty.

It was the villagers who helped us find the oldest bath. In the absence of the archeologists the local residents started construction activity right on the place which actually was violation of the Law of Protection of Historical and Cultural Heritage. They intended to dig a trench and the tractor happened to touch the old setting made of the fine red brick. We saw that and widened the digging and there it was", Azamat Yergeshbayev, a member of the expedition and scholar shared his impressions.

The archeologists have already digged 64 square meters of the old facility made of Otrar-like bricks. The walls are 90cm thick. The bath has an excellent ancient sewage system with ceramic pipes, water head, washing sinks, leisure room. Also the archeologists have found several spherical vessels which, supposedly, were used for soap, essential oils and possibly mercury which was an ancient medication. The bath was built in the IX century and was used for 100 years. Later on above it was a muslim cemetery.

Deputy of regional maslikhat Lesbek Tashimov was very keen to carry out the diggings. "We provided certain funds for the excavations. This is a very significant place and we should continue the research. We will try to provide funds for the next season. Making this place a museum is relevant of course", said the deputy.