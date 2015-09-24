SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM South Kazakhstan Governor Beibut Atamkulov followed the example of the Kazakh President and bought a suit made in Kazakhstan.

The new item worth 25 thousand tenge was produced by Golden Nomad garment factory located in Sairam municipality. The head of the region highly evaluated the quality of the suit and proposed all South Kazakhstan residents to follow his lead and support the local producer. "The factory has 108 employees today. We can employ up to 500 people if demand in our clothes increases," Director of the factory Zhanargul Zhanabekova said. The enterprise was launched in March 2014. The annual volume of output here is 26 thousand suits and 52 thousand trousers. The total cost of the project is 188 mln tenge. 110 mln tenge were provided to the businesswoman as part of the Business Road Map -2020 program. As earlier reported, President Nursultan Nazarbayev commissioned the governors of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions to enlarge the volumes of high-quality products manufactured by domestic enterprises. Nazarbayev stressed that he wears clothes and shoes made by domestic producers.