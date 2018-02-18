South Kazakhstan launching alternative electric power projects

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - There will be implemented 6 projects of alternative electric power production in Shymkent. The capacity will be 207.3 MW, Kazinform refers to the press service of the region's governor Zhanseit Tuimeibayev who has had a meeting with the region population.

"One of the priorities is to develop resumable power sources with the help of investors. In Tolebi district there will start construction of minor hydroelectric power station "Kenes" with capacity 2.5 MW, two hydroelectric stations in Saryagash district with total capacity 5 MW and solar station in Zhylga village with capacity 20 MW. These kinds of power stations are the first in the world's railway transport producing electric power from solar energy. Also, near Zhetysai town there will be built a solar station on 10.7 hectares of land. The capacity of the station will be 4.8 MW. In Baidibek district the capacity of solar power stations will be 40 MW and in Otyrar district - 135 MW," said the region's governor.

Along with these projects 13 power supply facilities are being built in order to provide favorable conditions for development of production and the necessary infrastructure for population.

As a result, 686 areas will be supplied with quality electric power.