South Kazakhstan to host “Ontustik Tourism. Invest 2017“ forum

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM From 14th to 16th November, Shymkent will host Ontustik Tourism. Invest 2017 international tourist investment forum, Kazinform reports with reference to the regional governor's press service.

The forum is held within the framework of Travel along the Great Silk Road of Kazakhstan festival, Head of the Regional Department of Entrepreneurship, Industrial-Innovative Development, and Tourism Batyrkhan Kurmanseit told a briefing at the Regional Communication Service.

According to him, this festival will start in Almaty, continue in Zhambyl region, and wrap up in South Kazakhstan region. The forum aims to exchange views on the current issues of developing the tourism industry, to present the investment opportunities of the region, and to provide favorable conditions for the encouragement of investment.

"Within the framework of the event, we will arrange a photo exhibition demonstrating the tourist opportunities of our region. The forum will be attended by nearly 300 people, including the Vice Minister of Tourism of China, the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee, the Chairman of Kazakh Tourism National Company, representatives of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, tourist industry professionals from neighboring countries and beyond, public bodies, representatives of the Kazakh and international business community, trade unions, tourism organizations, associations, and investment companies," Batyrkhan Kurmanseit said.

It is planned to sign a number of memorandums with foreign companies within the forum.