South Kazakhstani judoka earned silver medal at Cup of Europe in Hungary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Perizat Kadyrbekova (up to 72 km) won a silver medal at the Cup of Europe held in Hungary.

Following the event, the team of Kazakhstan has earned two gold, two silver and four bronze medals.



On the way to the final competition, Kadyrbekova had had two fights which ended with her confident victory against Kazakhstani and Slovenian opponents. In the final fight she was defeated by a Russian athlete.