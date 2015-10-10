South Korea celebrates 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate (PHOTOS)

ASTANA-SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan community in South Korea has held a number of events to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. These included the Cycling Ride across the country organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul, Kazakhstan students studying here and the Kazakhstan-Korea Friendship Association, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Riding their bicycles, young enthusiasts in three days covered exactly 550 km of high-speed Korean Highways alongside beautiful and picturesque landscapes of the Land of Morning Calm, telling local residents about history of the Land of the Great Steppe. The 12-member team started the race on October 7 from Seoul and visited such cities as Seongnam, Suwon, Osan, Cheonan, administrative center Sejong and finally the Korean technological capital, Daejeon. They then turned back to Seoul where they successfully arrived on October 9, 2015. This campaign was also aimed at promoting EXPO 2017 which will be held in Astana under the theme "Future Energy". By their own example Kazakhstan students sought to demonstrate human abilities and the importance of preserving the environment on Earth.