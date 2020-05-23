South Korea deports 17 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Five more foreign nationals have been deported from South Korea after getting caught violating self-isolation rules, the Ministry of Justice said Friday.

The violators -- two Chinese nationals and one each from Pakistan, Poland and Britain -- have been ordered to leave for their home countries after failing to comply with Seoul's mandatory self-isolation rule aimed at containing the new coronavirus.

Three of the five, who entered South Korea after April 1, when the mandatory self-isolation order took effect, were slapped with fines in addition to the deportation order, the ministry said, without identifying those fined.

Under the compulsory quarantine measures, all entrants from overseas -- both Koreans and foreigners -- are obliged to self-isolate at their residences or government-designated facilities for 14 days. Foreigners refusing to accept the two-week self-isolation are denied entry to the country, while rule violators are fined and deported.