South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean vessels cross border

North Korean patrol and fishing vessels have crossed the western sea border, with the South Korean Navy having responded with warning shots, South Korean media report.

The Navy fired warning shots at North Korea's fishing boat and patrol boat as they trespassed across the maritime border in the Yellow Sea (Northern Limit Line) at around 7:30 local time on Friday morning (22:30 GMT on Thursday), the South Korean Yonhap news agency said citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the South Korean military, the North Korean vessels returned to the northern side immediately after the warning shots.

Earlier this week, South Korea's Defense Ministry rejected military talks proposed by North Korea on Saturday in an effort to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang's January hydrogen bomb test, as well as the launch, a month later, of a long-range rocket to allegedly place a satellite into orbit, in defiance of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, led to a spike in tensions with Seoul and more sanctions having been imposed on North Korea by the UNSC and the United States.

South and North Korea are still formally at war, as no peace treaty was ever signed after the Korean War of 1950-1953.

