South Korea invested USD 200 mln in Kazakhstan in 2014

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The business forum titled "Kazakhstan - Korea New Silk Road Plaza" took place in Almaty.

The participants of the forum discussed the issues of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea. Representatives of 25 South Korean companies and 40 companies of Kazkahstan took part in the event.

According to organizers of the event, the forum is aimed at development of business relations and search of new opportunities for cooperation between the companies of the two countries.

"As you know, the world economy is having difficult times now. Kazakhstan and South Korea are not exceptions, therefore the main purpose of the forum is to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstani and Korean companies for achievement of common goals. Last year, the President of South Korea paid an official state visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit the sides reached an agreement on cooperation. The present forum is a continuation," a commercial attaché of the South Korean agency for development of trade said.

According to him, industrial production and infrastructure are well developed in South Korea. Thereat, South Korean companies are interested in spheres of industry, construction and architecture.

As of today, there are about 60 Korean companies and 30 companies with the Korean participation in Kazakhstan.

According to him, the South Korean side invested about USD 200 mln in the economy of Kazakhstan in 2014.